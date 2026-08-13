Christy Knowings, Nickelodeon Star on All That, Dies at 46

Actress and comedian Christy Knowings, best known to ’90s kids as one of the stars of the hit Nickelodeon comedy series All That, has passed away. According to TMZ, family members of Knowings have confirmed that after suffering an asthma attack that “left her with brain damage.” Knowings was hospitalized on Friday, where she was placed on life support, with her family deciding to take her off life support on Tuesday, leading to her death that night. Christy Knowings was 46.

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All That, as fans who grew up watching the show will recall, was a staple of Nickelodeon’s programming in the ’90s and early 2000s, offering a show similar to Saturday Night Live that would appeal to kids with its off-the-wall humor. Knowings appeared in 32 episodes of the show, joining in Season 4 and sticking around through Season 6. Some of the characters that Knowings played on the series were Winter Wonders, a parody of Nickelodeon’s own Summer Sanders, plus Brenda Stone from Channel 6 1/2 News, and Jessica from Whateverrr!!!, a character she played alongside Amanda Bynes.

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Knowings’ fellow All That alum Kenan Thompson took to social media to pay tribute to her, writing: “Man this one hit hard!!! Rest well Christy!!! Never could have imagined this day!! Sending so much love to her family!! She was a real one and one of the funniest people out here!!! Gonna miss you buddy!!! Show @christyknowings some love y’all!!”

This is a developing story.