Citadel: Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are Mind-Wiped Spies in First Clip

"You are a spy, like me, for an organization called Citadel," agent Mason Kane tells mind-wiped super-spy Nadia Sinh in the first clip from Citadel. Amazon Prime Video dropped the first trailer for the spy thriller series from executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and David Weil (Prime Video's Hunters) last week, and now the streamer has released an extended sneak peek reuniting Tier-One agents Kane (Bodyguard's Richard Madden) and Sinh (Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Jonas). Their first mission: get Sinh to remember Kane, Tier-One, and her past life as a Citadel spy to stop the global syndicate Manticore.

Below, watch the 1:40-minute clip that debuted Monday during Chopra Jonas' SXSW Keynote.

Prime Video describes Citadel: "Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

"Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love."

(Photo: Prime Video)

Joining Madden and Chopra Jonas as elite spies and ex-partners Agents Kane and Sinh are Lesley Manville (The Crown) as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile (The Feed) as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings (NOS4A2) as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller (The North Water) as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

Citadel launches the beginning of an original landmark universe/franchise with interconnected stories traversing the globe. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region to form a distinct global franchise, with companion Citadel spin-off series already underway in Italy and India starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), Varun Dhawan (Bawaal), and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man).

Amazon Studios (Jack Ryan, Reacher) presents the new series executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner (Extraction, The Gray Man) with Mike Larocca (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Angela Russo-Otstot (Cherry), and Scott Nemes. Weil serves as showrunner and executive producer; Josh Appelbaum (Without Remorse), André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), Jeff Pinkner (Alias), and Scott Rosenberg (Knightfall) are executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel's two-episode premiere is streaming April 28th on Amazon Prime Video, with new episodes airing weekly on Fridays through May 26th.