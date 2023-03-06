Citadel: Amazon Studios Declassifies First Trailer for Sci-Fi Spy Thriller

Everything you know is a lie, except this: the first Citadel trailer is here. Executive produced by Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) and David Weil (Prime Video's Hunters), Amazon's new sci-fi spy series tasks mind-wiped secret agents (Bodyguard's Richard Madden and Quantico's Priyanka Chopra Jonas) with a globe-trotting mission to stop the rise of a shadowy new world order. The six-episode first season of Citadel drops its first two episodes April 28th on Amazon Prime Video, with subsequent episodes rolling out weekly on Fridays through May 26th. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch the Citadel trailer below.

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel's fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They've remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts.

Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (The Inside Man's Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

You can see the trailer below.

On April 28, enter a new age of espionage. Watch the trailer for Citadel, a new series on @PrimeVideo starring @_richardmadden and @priyankachopra. #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/RzgASApblJ — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) March 6, 2023

The series also stars Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread, The Crown) as Dahlia Archer, the British Ambassador to the United States, whose loyalties may lie elsewhere. Highly cunning and ambitious, Archer is both a valuable asset and a formidable foe.

Shot in Oregon, Atlanta, London, Morocco, and Valencia, Citadel is the first in what Amazon calls the beginning of an original landmark universe-slash-franchise with interconnected stories traversing the globe. Each Citadel series is locally created, produced, and filmed in-region to form a distinct global franchise, with companion spin-off series already underway in Italy and India with international stars Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing), Varun Dhawan (Bawaal), and Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man).

Amazon Studios (Jack Ryan, Reacher) presents the new series executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO banner (Extraction, The Gray Man) with Mike Larocca (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Angela Russo-Otstot (Cherry), and Scott Nemes. Weil serves as showrunner and executive producer; Josh Appelbaum (Without Remorse), André Nemec (Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol), Jeff Pinkner (Alias), and Scott Rosenberg (Knightfall) are executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.

Citadel's two-episode premiere is streaming April 28th on Amazon Prime Video.