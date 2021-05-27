Cobra Kai Season 4 Poster Highlights Terry Silver's Return

✖

In the upcoming fourth season of Cobra Kai, one of the biggest villains in Karate Kid history is returning to the dojo that he founded three decades ago. The Cobra Kai Season 3 finale teased the return of Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, when Kreese gave an old war buddy a call in the episode's closing scene. With the fourth season of the acclaimed series finished with production, Netflix confirmed the involvement of Griffith's villain, marking his first action in the franchise since The Karate Kid Part III.

Netflix released a short teaser on Thursday morning to announce the news, and it looks like Terry is also going to be a big part of the promotional campaign for the new season. Following the teaser, a poster for Cobra Kai Season 4 was released, and Terry's memorable ponytail is front and center. Take a look!

"Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement this week. "That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."

While Season 4 is bringing another foe back into the fold, Daniel and Johnny appear to be stronger than ever, as they ended Season 3 by joining forces for the very first time.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz told ComicBook.com in an interview following Season 3's debut. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during Season 4."

