Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Confirms Return of Major Karate Kid Villain

The final episode of Cobra Kai Season 3 offered some pretty serious hints that Season 4 would mark the return of the villainous Terry Silver, the man who founded the Cobra Kai dojo. He was given a secret backstory throughout Season 3, with the reveal that he was a prisoner of war alongside John Kreese in Vietnam, and a scene in the finale saw Kreese pick up the phone to call an old war buddy. It seemed as though Silver's return was a sure thing, but any doubt that this was a misdirection has now been put to rest. Netflix has officially confirmed Terry Silver's involvement in Cobra Kai Season 4.

On Thursday morning, Netflix released a short teaser for Season 4 of Cobra Kai that showed the back of a modern day Terry Silver, played once again by Thomas Ian Griffith. The teaser video featured a voiceover from the character, featuring lines of his dialogue from The Karate Kid Part III. You can watch the video above!

"Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe," executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement. "That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise."

In The Karate Kid Part III, Silver presented himself as an ally to Daniel LaRusso, telling him how much further he could take him in karate and drawing him away from Myagi. However, Silver proved to be much more of a villain than he initially let on.

While Season 4 is bringing another foe back into the fold, Daniel and Johnny appear to be stronger than ever, as they ended Season 3 by joining forces for the very first time.

"You've seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you've seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you've seen them throw fists on a dime," Hurwitz told ComicBook.com in an interview following Season 3's debut. "So anything is possible with the two of them together. They're united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let's see what it's like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that's what people are going to have to look forward to during Season 4."

