Cobra Kai Season 4 Scores Highest Rotten Tomatoes Audience Rating Of Any Season So Far





Cobra Kai Season 4 has the highest Rotten Tomatoes audience score of any season so far. Netflix finally unleashed the latest salvo of episodes and people are really enjoying the story this time around. Currently, the show has a 97% audience rating for Season 4, which is wild compared to Season 3’s 90%. It even managed to best Season 1’s 95% and Season 2’s 91% audience scores. One thing is clear looking at all of these numbers in the aggregate, people clearly enjoy Cobra Kai for what it is. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka come back as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. However, the newer faces have also grown into crowd favorites of their own stature. Still, it will be curious to see how Netflix manages to top this.

Producer Josh Heald spoke with ScreenRant about the road after Season 5. It turns out this is just the tip of the iceberg.

“We have more beyond Season 5,” Heald explained. “We are not writing to the end of the series in Season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.”

Cobra Kai Season 4 has a brand new description from Netflix:

“COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)….Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

