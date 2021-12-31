Cobra Kai Goes Viral As Netflix Viewers Weigh In On Season 4

The newest season of Cobra Kai is out in the world and fans are excited about the latest entry. Season 4 sees franchise stars Ralph Macho and William Zabka back in the saddle again as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. However, this is a new generation of the Karate Kid franchise so a bunch of younger students are along for the ride as well. Back in the YouTube TV days, Cobra Kai was a bit of an oddity for viewers, but always brought in people to watch. Call it a benefit of being a continuation of a beloved movie series, or just credit the team for providing a fun show on a platform that reached so many eyeballs. One thing is clear, people love Cobra Kai. Now, Netflix plays host to the show, and viewers have been getting up to speed on the past seasons. With Season 4 finally here, it feels like a lot of the dedicated fanbase is jumping right in and letting their opinions be known on social media.

Cobra Kai‘s newest season got an official description from Netflix that you can check out down below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AnthonyShannon2/status/1476946292572098567?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)….Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”

Have you checked out the newest season yet? Let us know down in the comments!

Let’s hope not!

https://twitter.com/DustinM1228/status/1476945341161390083?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

PAIN.

https://twitter.com/natheng98/status/1476945476389900309?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

People just love it

https://twitter.com/UglyBear___/status/1476945885007384613?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nice review

https://twitter.com/fabricius91/status/1476945998618497059?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Keeps you guessing

https://twitter.com/el_dully/status/1476946059788226595?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Tremendous stuff

https://twitter.com/GroundhogJay_/status/1476946094462537769?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Very specific

https://twitter.com/JamesChapple/status/1476946159281311760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

What a ride

https://twitter.com/Fergumeister/status/1476946194207178755?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They did it!

https://twitter.com/DuaineASamuels/status/1476946204563025920?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So awesome