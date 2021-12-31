New Season of Netflix Hit Series has Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The third season of Cobra Kai hit Netflix on January 1st, 2021, which means fans have been waiting a whole year for the show’s fourth season. The acclaimed Karate Kid sequel series is finally coming back tomorrow, December 31st, and the critics are already loving it. The early reviews are up on Rotten Tomatoes, giving Cobra Kai a 100% critics score after 24 reviews. You can check out some of the reactions below…

“This season of Cobra Kai delivers a dark, thrilling, complex, and funny end to the franchise, even if it opens the door to more stories,” Rafael Motamayor (Observer) wrote.

“There’s nothing quite as bonkers as Season 2’s high-school rumble, but this fourth year is a glossier affair, capped with a show-stopping finale that somehow manages to raise the stakes yet again,” James Dyer (Empire Magazine) shared.

“It walks the tightrope of sating our appetite for 1980s nostalgia while firmly pointing its foot toward the future,” Melody McCune (Geek Girl Authority) teased.

“Ralph Macchio and William Zabka still crush these roles: That’s pretty wild, in and of itself. They’re waxing on and waxing off, and it’s sheer joy to witness,” Kimberly Ricci (Uproxx) quipped.

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will begin with Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) teaming up for the first time, putting aside their rivalry that has spanned more than three decades. Of course, that partnership won’t be without its fair share of speed bumps.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told ComicBook.com. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

Cobra Kai returns to Netflix on December 31st.