Cobra Kai Renewed For Season 5 By Netflix

Cobra Kai's fight is far from over. On Friday, Netflix officially revealed that the hit series has been renewed for a fifth season, before Season 4 of the series is set to premiere in December of this year. The series, which is made by Sony Pictures Television, continues the tale of the iconic The Karate Kid film franchise, and has grown to become a cultural phenomenon since it first debuted on Netflix last year.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Cobra Kai takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). The series recently earned four nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outsanding Sound Editing, and Outstanding Sound Mixing.

While there's no telling exactly where the story of Cobra Kai will head in Seasons 4 and 5, series co-creator Jon Hurwitz hinted that they do have an endgame in mind.

"We’ve always had a set end game, as to where the story’s going, but we’ve said from the beginning that we weren’t sure exactly how many seasons it’ll take to get there," Hurwitz explained in June of this year. "We found, even in Season 1 when we were in the writers’ room, there were so many ideas that we had that just didn’t fit into those five hours in the first season, so they ended up getting pushed to the next season. There are ideas that we talked about at the beginning of the show, that showed up in Season 3 or will show up in Season 4. And then, there are ideas that just fall by the wayside. There’s no added pressure to elongate the series. We’re still having a blast making it. There’s still a lot more story to tell, in our minds.

"We just finished shooting Season 4 and we have a lot more that we’re excited to do, going forward," Hurwitz continued. "So, we can’t tell you exactly how many seasons we’re going to have, but we know that we’re going to enter each season with enthusiasm and confidence. Eventually, we’ll talk to our friends at Sony and Netflix and say, 'We think this is probably around the time we should be winding it down,' and hopefully they’ll give us that time to do it. We’ll see."

