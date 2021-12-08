Cobra Kai Producers Reveal if Season 5 Is Final Season

Fans of Cobra Kai have quite a lot to look forward to, with the fourth season of the beloved Karate Kid sequel arriving at the end of the month and Season 5 already ordered and in production. As if that isn’t enough, the show isn’t coming close to ending just yet. Five seasons is a long time for any TV series, but Cobra Kai has plans to continue beyond that, bringing more karate goodness to Netflix for years to come.

This week, the Cobra Kai producers spoke with Screen Rant about the upcoming Season 4, as well as what’s still to come beyond it. Josh Heald, one of the producers and showrunners, explained that there is more story after Season 5, even though that’s all Netflix has ordered at the moment.

“We have more beyond Season 5,” Heald said. “We are not writing to the end of the series in Season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.”

Season 4 of Cobra Kai, debuting on Netflix on December 31st, will begin with Daniel and Johnny teaming up for the first time, putting aside their rivalry that has spanned more than three decades. Of course, that partnership won’t be without its fair share of speed bumps.

“You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel interact for a few seasons now and a movie wave way, way, way back when, and you’ve seen glimpses of them being able to get along and be on the same page and you’ve seen them throw fists on a dime,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told ComicBook.com. “So anything is possible with the two of them together. They’re united against the common enemy right now. And their intentions are all positive with what they want to do, but let’s see what it’s like for these two guys working together with the same goal, with their different approaches. Can they join forces in a way that is going to be productive and smooth sailing, or will there be bumps in the road? And that’s what people are going to have to look forward to during season four.”

Are you excited for the new seasons of Cobra Kai on Netflix? Let us know in the comments!