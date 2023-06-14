The Boys Spinoff Series Gen V Reveals New Look

The impact of The Boys has become apparent over the years, with the Prime Video superhero series becoming something of a phenomenon. In addition to a new season of the flagship series, the larger superhero universe of The Boys is set to expand into a spinoff series titled Gen V — and ahead of its debut sometime this year, a new look at the show has arrived. The official account for San Diego Comic-Con recently shared art from their 2023 badge design, which will be themed around The Boys. This includes a piece of new key art for Gen V, showing a headless Homelander statue that will presumably be tied to the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting campus.

What is Gen V about?

In Gen V, young adult Supes are tested in The Hunger Games-style challenges at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International. The cast for the series includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

"I would say it's loosely inspired by an element of the comics, which is the G-Men. Part of the G-Men is there's sort of an educational, college experience," Kripke previously said while speaking with TheWrap. "And we just used that as a jumping-off point, kind of similar to 'The Boys,' where we sort of take an initial notion and then we are going to run with it in our own weird direction. We were just talking and we stumbled onto this idea and we were so excited about it, we took it to Amazon."

Gen V will arrive exclusively on Prime Video sometime in 2023.