The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Return for More Animated Mutant Mayhem in New Teaser

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming out of their shells. Last summer’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie ended with the four turtle bros — Leo (Nicolas Cantu), Donnie (Micah Abbey), Raph (Brady Noon), and Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.) — stepping out of the shadows to enroll in high school. But in Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the new animated series set in the world of Mutant Mayhem, the heroes in a half-shell are forced to fight solo when a new villain plots a mutant massacre.

Paramount+ released an extended sneak peek from the 2D-animated spinoff series (below) during its San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday, and it teases an all-out mutant melee on the streets of New York City. The Mutant Mayhem-based series will premiere its 12-episode first season on August 9th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tales of the TMNT is the next chapter in the Mutant-verse, which is set to expand with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed video game this fall and a currently-untitled movie sequel in 2026.

Along with Cantu, Abbey, Noon, and Brown — all returning to voice their characters from the movie as series regulars — the celebrity voice cast includes Pete Davidson (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) as the human Rod, Alanna Ubach (Princess Power) as the anti-mutant cyborg Bishop, and Christopher Mintz-Plasse (Superbad) as the mutated Pigeon Pete. The series will introduce the East River Three, a gang of Mutanimals that includes Danny Trejo’s (Machete) Mustang Sally, Jillian Bell’s (Bless the Harts) Lee the Eel, and Timothy Olyphant’s (The Mandalorian) Goldfin.

Also returning from the movie: Ayo Edebiri as the Turtles’ human ally April, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles “explores theadventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emergefrom the sewers onto the streets of NYC,” per the synopsis. “Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey arefaced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive bothteenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.”

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premieres August 9th on Paramount, which you can try for free by signing up for a free Paramount+ trial. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of SDCC 2024.