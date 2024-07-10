Paramount+ is boldly going where it has gone before. On Wednesday, the streamer announced its return toSan Diego Comic-Con after Paramount Pictures was the only movie studio to beam into last year’s pop culture confab. The Star Trek Universe — including Star Trek series Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Starfleet Academy, and the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie Star Trek: Section 31 — is making the voyage to San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where Paramount+ will also tout its new Nickelodeon animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SHOWTIME’s Dexter prequel series Original Sin.

See the full schedule and the lineup of Paramount+’s San Diego Comic-Con 2024 panels below.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles streaming on Paramount+ 2024.

This year’s convention, which runs July 25th—July 28th, will kick off with the cast and crew of Tales of the TMNT, the all-new animated series spinning out of 2023’s hit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie. Voice actors Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), and Brady Noon (Raphael) will join series producers for a panel hosted by stand-up comedian Claire Lim on Thursday, July 25th, from 2:15—3:15 PM PT in room 6BCF. The exclusive panel will present never-before-seen content from the show ahead of its August 9th premiere on Paramount+.

Dexter: Original Sin

Dexter: Original Sin cast members Christian Slater (Harry Morgan), Patrick Gibson (Dexter Morgan), and Molly Brown (Debra Morgan) will join showrunner and executive producer Clyde Phillips and executive producer Scott Reynolds to preview the spinoff and unveil a few exciting surprises. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who will guest star on the 1991-set prequel series, is moderating the panel set for Friday, July 26th, from 5:45—6:45 PM PT in Ballroom 20.

Star Trek Universe

The Star Trek Universe returns to Comic-Con’s Hall H with exclusive back-to-back conversations with the cast and producers from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, and Star Trek: Section 31. Moderated by filmmaker Justin Simien, the 90-minute panel is set to host franchise executive producer Alex Kurtzman and cast members from Strange New Worlds (Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck), Section 31 ((Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, Kacey Rohl), and Lower Decks (Jack Quaid, Tawny Newsome, Noël Wells and Jerry O’Connell). The star-studded panel promises reveals and surprises from across the Star Trek Universe, which takes over the Hall H stage on Saturday, July 27th, from 1:45—3:15 PM PT.

Paramount+’s The Lodge Activations

Paramount+ also announced a series of SDCC activations throughout the convention. At the new Star Trek Menagerie booth (#3529) on the convention floor, fans can participate in an immersive photo opportunity and get an up-close look at creatures and specimens from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: The Original Series.

At Paramount+’s The Lodge, returning to San Diego’s Gaslamp District for its second year, guests can participate in immersive activations inspired by such Paramount brands as Star Trek, SpongeBob SquarePants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, CBS’ Ghosts, CBS Sports, the IF movie, and Paramount+ exclusive series Tulsa King, Criminal Minds: Evolution, and Ink Master. Step onto a Star Trek starship, explore Bikini Bottom’s Jellyfish Fields, be paired with your own Imaginary Friend from IF, or grab a slice with the heroes in a half-shell at the TMNT-themed pizza parlor when The Lodge takes over the Happy Does Bar (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101) on July 24th (from 6-10 PM), July 25th—July 27th (12-10 PM), and July 28th (10 AM-7 PM). Admission is free and no Comic-Con badge is required to enter, but a reservation system is in place here on Feverup. There will be a stand-by line daily if no reservations are available.



Fans can take part in a city-wide digital scavenger hunt via www.ParamountPassport.com. Once registered, guests can visit all seven activation sites to scan an item and receive a passport stamp they can redeem for limited edition prizes at Paramount+’s The Lodge. The Passport is not an official SDCC activation, therefore no badge is required for participation. The locations are as follows:

Paramount+’s The Lodge at Happy Does Bar (340 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101)



SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS Fountain at the Omni Hotel (675 L St, San Diego, CA 92101)



SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS in the lobby of the Hard Rock Hotel (207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101) STAR TREK Menagerie (San Diego Convention Center, Booth #3529) Nickelodeon / SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS (San Diego Convention Center, Booth #4113) Super7 x TMNT: Mikey’s Pizza Parlor Pop-Up (550 14th St #116, San Diego, CA 92101) *Friday, 7/26 only IF Photo Opp – Take a Picture with Blue! (Interactive Zone at Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd, San Diego, CA 92101

Paramount previously announced plans for Paramount Animation and Hasbro’s Transformers One panel (featuring cast members Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, and Keegan-Michael Key), and panels and activations Celebrating 25 Years of Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants with the voice cast (Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, and Mr. Lawrence). Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.