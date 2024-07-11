Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Last year’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem proved to be a hugely successful take on the heroes in a half-shell. Players will soon get a chance to revisit the world of that film in a brand-new video game called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Images and details about the game were shown off earlier this year, but publisher Outright Games has now revealed a gameplay trailer as well as a release date: October 18th. The new game takes place after the movie’s events, and the trailer features some returning foes, including Rocksteady and Leatherhead. There will also be some new faces, and these designs were handled by Woodrow White, who served as lead character designer on Mutant Mayhem.

The new trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, Mutants Unleashed is a 3D brawler. The game’s campaign can be tackled solo, or with a friend in two-player co-op. Each character will apparently have their own unique playstyle, and players can unlock new moves through that turtle’s skill tree. Levels will feature “a dynamic night and day cycle,” and players will be able to explore the game’s New York based locations by grinding on rails with skateboards.

The problem with a lot of games based on movies is that they often don’t feel authentic to the source material. From everything shown so far, Mutants Unleashed is already doing a great job capturing the heart of the film. It’s not just the character designs, either; the game’s world evokes the sketch book designs that appeared in the movie. A good example of this can be found around the trailer’s 00:22 mark, where viewers can get a good look at the game’s fire effects. If that’s not enough connectivity to the film, players can also expect to hear some familiar voices. Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), Brady Noon (Raphael), Micah Abbey (Donatello) and Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo) will all be reprising their roles in Mutants Unleashed.

This year is turning out to be a pretty packed year for TMNT video games, with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Wrath of the Mutants released earlier this year, and Splintered Fate dropping on Nintendo Switch next week. It remains to be seen whether Mutants Unleashed will prove to be one of the better options for fans of the franchise, but it certainly looks promising so far! A collector’s edition of the game will be released through Walmart, and readers can learn more about that right here.

