Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sequel Sets 2026 Release Date

Cowabunga! Paramount Pictures has announced that the heroes in a half shell will return to the big screen when its untitled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem sequel oozes into theaters on October 9, 2026. Jeff Rowe, who directed the CG-animated movie for Paramount's Nickelodeon Movies and producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Point Grey Pictures, is helming the previously announced follow-up to last summer's reboot that grossed $180 million at the global box office. (A spinoff TV series set in the universe of Mutant Mayhem, titled Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is set to stream on Paramount+ this summer.)

"Reinvigorating this franchise has been years in the making, and we are thrilled to continue expanding the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe and bring new adventures to families and fans," Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, said when announcing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.

Added Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon: "In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow. We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem featured the voices of Nicolas Cantu (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) as leader Leonardo, Brady Noon (The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers) as the raging Ralphael, Micah Abbey (Cousins for Life) as the nerdy Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. (The Chi) as the wise-cracking Michelangelo. Jackie Chan (Rush Hour) voiced the turtles' adoptive father and rat sensei, Splinter, and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) played their human ally, aspiring journalist April O'Neil. After defeating the mutant menace Superfly (Ice Cube), the movie ended with Cynthia Utrom (Maya Rudolph) hiring the Turtle brothers' next villain: their arch-nemesis, Shredder.

"Shredder used to be the main villain [in Mutant Mayhem] before we pivoted away from that," Rowe revealed last year in an interview. "They saved the Joker for The Dark Knight."

The director continued: "The one thing I can say without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly – who is a credible villain, he's dangerous, he's strong, he seems like he could mess the Turtles up," Rowe added. "Shredder needs to be that, just significantly more."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is now available to stream on Paramount+. The sequel opens in theaters Oct. 9, 2026.



