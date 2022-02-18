TV Shows

ComicBook Nation Podcast: Peacemaker Finale Review / Super Bowl Trailers Recap

By

comicbook-nation-podcast-peacemaker-finale-review-super-bowl-2022-trailer-doctor-strange-2-moon-knight.jpg

In this episode the CB Nation crew Reviews Tom Holland’s Uncharted Movie andthe Season 1 finale of DC’s Peacemaker TV series. Plus recaps all the big trailers of Super Bowl 2022 – including Marvel’s Doctor Strange 2 and Moon Knight TV Series, DC’s The Batman, Amazon’s Lord of the Rings series, Jordan Peele’s Nope, and more! 

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

  1. Watch Us On Paramount+
  2. Listen via the media player embedded below.
  3. Check us out on Spotify or Stitcher
  4. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or iHeartRadio
  5. Or go to YouTube and watch any episode

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. No matter what your level of geekdom, we have something for you!

After every show we’ll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!

Tagged:
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts