All of the Super Bowl 2022 Trailers in One Place

The Super Bowl has always been known for its incredible commercials (and sometimes its actual football), but studios have really been stepping up the trailer game over the past decade or two. Some of the biggest films and TV shows every year get advertised during the big game. Studios and streaming services sometimes wait to air these big spots in the middle of the game, opting to surprise those watching, but a lot of them actually get released in the week leading up to the actual TV event.

Since NBC is hosting the Super Bowl this year, Universal delivered big with the trailers. Jurassic World: Dominion and Jordan Peele’s Nope saw their ads debut in the days ahead of the game, though they’ll also air on TV as well. They were joined by the likes of The Lost City, Lightyear, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Fortunately, there are still some trailers and TV spots that are set to air during the game, such as Amazon’s highly anticipated Lord of the Rings TV series.

We’re keeping tabs of all the Super Bowl trailers as they’re released, so this article will be updated as more trailers and spots arrive online. Keep checking back for the newest additions!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Fans have been waiting years to see what Amazon Prime has in store for its ultra-expensive Lord of the Rings series, and now we finally have an idea. The Rings of Power looks to be every bit as massive as Peter Jackson’s iconic film trilogy.

Moon Knight

After a chilling debut teaser recently, Moon Knight is back with a brand new TV spot during the Super Bowl. One of Marvel’s strangest heroes looks to have one of the MCU’s strangest adventures yet.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The first footage from the wild Doctor Strange sequel arrived after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Right before the start of the Super Bowl, we got a full trailer, and it’s even more insane than any fan theories could’ve predicted.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Universal is concluding its Jurassic World trilogy by throwing it back to the past. Current stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are being joined in Jurassic World: Dominion by original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Dominion is easily one of the biggest movies arriving in theaters this year, and the trailer teased every bit of the gigantic scope fans were hoping to see.

NOPE

Jordan Peele has become one of the most beloved and well-known directors working today, lighting up the entertainment world with his first two films: Get Out and Us. Nope is the director’s third feature, and the first trailer (released early Sunday morning) left fans with equal amounts of hype and confusion.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The first trailer for Paramount’s anticipated Sonic the Hedgehog sequel was already released online months ago, but the studio unveiled a new spot for the big game. Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles are all featured in the footage.

The Lost City

Speaking of Paramount, the studio has another movie on the way in the early part of the year. The Lost City stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum as accidental adventurers caught up in a dangerous search for a mysterious lost treasure.

Netflix

In the lead-up to the Super Bowl, Netflix opted to release a trailer for not just one of its upcoming movies, but all of them. The streaming service unveiled a 2022 trailer that included footage for films like The Gray Man and Knives Out 2.

DC Movies

Like Netflix, Warner Bros. opted to release a TV spot advertising all of its 2022 offerings at once. The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom were all featured in DC’s big game spot.

Bel-Air

Peacock is putting a spin on Will Smith’s classic fish-out-water tale by turning the Fresh Prince into a serious drama. The first three episodes of Bel-Air were released on the streaming service on Sunday, making the Super Bowl a great launching pad.

LIghtyear

Disney and Pixar are taking Toy Story fans to the far reaches of outer space with a story about how the famous Buzz Lightyear became an iconic worthy of becoming the world’s most popular play-thing.