Cookie Monster’s Perfect Response to Ariana Grande’s New Song Goes Viral

Move over, Mark Hamill. When it comes to appreciating Ariana Grande’s latest hit the Star Wars star has some competition from a furry, blue cookie-loving monster.

That’s right, Sesame Street icon Cookie Monster has weighed in on Grande’s “Thank U” with a Tweet on Tuesday that describes the popular Muppet’s approach to cookies perfectly. Check it out below.

Me after me eat cookie: //t.co/hLyensxQX8 — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) December 11, 2018

Given Cookie’s propensity for devouring numerous cookies in rapid succession (or all at once, depends on which Sesame Street moment you happen to catch) the “thank u, next” sentiment is pretty dark accurate. Fans on Twitter seemed to wholeheartedly agree, too. Cookie’s tweet soon racked up over 50,000 retweets and nearly 220,000 likes — numbers that are quite a bit higher than those racked up by Hamill.

That said. while Cookie’s tweet is more “viral”, Hamill does have the upper hand when it comes to reaction from Grande herself. When Hamill posted a test of sorts and posted “Thank you, next, he eventually realized that the suggested tweet was the name of Grande’s song. Hamill then posted his appreciation for the musician to clarify.

“You know you’re out of it when someone suggests you tweet what you think is just a random phrase that turns out to be the title of the new album by @ArianaGrande, one of the most popular artists in the history of showbiz,” Hamill wrote

His appreciation got back to Grande who shared her own viral reaction, writing “honest to god i’m not okay rn.”

We can’t blame her for that. As for Cookie’s tweet, no word yet on if Grande has seen it, but here’s to hoping she has the same excitement for the beloved Muppet that he appears to have for her song — and cookies.

What do you think about Cookie Monster‘s tweet? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.