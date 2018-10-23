‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ Prequel Series Allegedly in the Works

Courage the Cowardly Dog hasn’t had his own animated television series since ending at Cartoon Network in 2002, but that might be about to change.

The creator of Courage the Cowardly Dog, John R. Dilworth, recently shared on Facebook that he and his company were “expecting to begin development” of a prequel to the classic cartoon, and that it’s currently called Before Courage. Dilworth also noted that the show would be specifically for Boomerang rather than Cartoon Network.

You can check out the public Facebook post from Dilworth below:

Here’s a direct transcription of the post, should it eventually be deleted:

“To all our Courage fans… I am deeply moved by the love for our show. I am grateful that our talented team was able to do some good in the world. I have promising news… We are expecting to begin development on a potential prequel to CCD titled “Before Courage” for Boomerang!. Stay tooned for more. Who knows what will happen (o= Continue to write Cn to keep broadcasting CCD.

Your friend, Dilly.”

While rumors of a Courage revival have abounded of late, the reality is that the last outing for the cowardly dog was a 2013 CGI special called “The Fog of Courage” — and that’s the last of it. After running for four years, from 1999 to 2002, the show produced 52 episodes in addition to its initial pilot before the special 11 years later.

Before Courage would mark the first official return for the show and its characters beyond a seven-minute special, though it’s unclear when that might happen. The “expecting” in Dilworth’s post does a lot of work, because it vaguely gestures at there being a project in the works while not actually saying it had already started. They are “expecting” to start. There’s also no telling if this would be a CG project, or if it would be streaming only or a traditional television series.

A representative for Cartoon Network and Boomerang did not respond to an emailed request for comment prior to publication of this article. Should they do so, we will update accordingly.

