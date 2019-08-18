Watch the First Trailer for Crank Yankers Return to Comedy Central

The most notorious prank callers in cable TV history are returning for another season nearly 12 years after they went off the air. Comedy Central announced back in February that Crank Yankers had been ordered for a fifth season, with original creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison back on board to produce. The series has been away for quite a while, but the recently-released trailer for Season 5 has fans excited that the crude puppets haven’t lost a step over the last decade.

Comedy Central shared the first trailer for Crank Yankers Season 5 on Thursday, revealing the voice cast and release date. You can check it out in the video above!

The series features several wacky characters, voiced by popular comedians, prank calling various people and businesses. The conversations are then “performed” using puppets of both the caller and unknowing recipient.

Season 5 will premiere on Comedy Central on September 25th, boasting a voice cast that features Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll, Sarah Silverman, Jeff Ross, Nikki Glaser, David Alan Grier, Kathy Griffin, Arturo Castro, Will Forte, Lil Rel Howery, Abbi Jacobson, Natasha Leggero, Thomas Lennon, Demetri Martin, Bobby Moynihan, Kevin Nealon, Adam Pally, Chelsea Peretti, Tony Barbieri, Paul Scheer, Iliza Shlesinger, Jimmy O. Yang, and Derek Waters. The three creators will also lend their voices to the series, as they did for the first four seasons.

“Crank Yankers has always been my favorite show to make. Nothing is more fun or makes me laugh harder than a great crank call and I am thrilled that Comedy Central asked us to do it again,” Kimmel said at the presentation. “At this time, I would like to ask all Americans to disable their caller ID. Thank you.”

