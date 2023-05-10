Sean Gunn Reveals DC's Creature Commandos Has Begun Production (Exclusive)

James Gunn's DC Universe is preparing for launch. The critically acclaimed director took over creative responsibilities at the newly-minted DC Studios this past fall and unveiled his plans for the rebooted cinematic universe's debut slate earlier this year. DC Universe Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters will have a mixed bag of content ranging from movies and streaming shows to animated and live-action projects. Kicking off the multi-year slate will be a project delivered in a doubly unique medium, Creature Commandos. While most universe-based franchises are built on live-action movies, Creature Commandos will kick off the DCU as an animated streaming series.

While top talent like David Harbour and Frank Grillo have already been assembled for the animated ensemble, the full crew has yet to interact in person. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Creature Commandos star Sean Gunn revealed that he has yet to link up with his co-stars.

"That's the crazy thing about animation, is that a lot of times you don't really get to see your colleagues very much because you're mostly recording separately," Sean said.

Sean will be reprising his role of Weasel from The Suicide Squad in Creature Commandos, this time portraying the character in a two-dimensional capacity. He is set to pull double duty as well, as he will also provide the voice for GI Robot.

"I can't say much other than we do get to learn a little more about The Weasel, which is pretty interesting," Sean continued. "You mentioned GI Robot, who is a character that's very near and dear to my heart. I grew to love him in the course of working on the character."

Even though the project is in its early stages, Sean noted that Creature Commando mics are already hot.

"We've done a little recording so far," Sean continued. "I know Frank and David have done some recording a little bit, and I love the scripts. They're so freaking cool."

Grillo and Harbour will be voicing Rick Flag Sr. and Eric Frankenstein, respectively. This will be Grillo's first comic book project since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which featured his final performance as Brock Rumlow. Harbour is somewhat familiar with DC, as he has a brief role in 2016's Suicide Squad.

Creature Commandos is expected to arrive on HBO Max in 2024. For now, Sean can be seen as both Kraglin and Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is playing in theaters now.