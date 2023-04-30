Creature Commandos Stars Tease Their DC Roles (Exclusive)

Within the next 18 months or so, Creature Commandos will officially kick off the new DC Universe, a vast reimagining of Warner Bros.' DC Extended Universe. With James Gunn and Peter Safran at the helm of the newly-minted DC Studios, the budding franchise will begin with Commandos, an animated series featuring some of the publisher's most monstrous characters. Earlier this month, the cast was announced for the project, which includes frequent collaborators Maria Bakalova and Sean Gunn. Bakalova plays a character original to the series named Princess Ilana Rostovic while Gunn is voicing both GI Robot and Weasel.

We recently caught up with both of the actors to get their take on the series, and Bakalova calls the character more different than anything she's done in Hollywood so far.

"I know enough. I'm looking forward to start the process because it's a completely different character than I've played before, even in feature films, just the type of a character that is written," the Borat 2 star tells us. "It's challenging, I think, but I'm dying to dive into it with James because I know he's going to lead me to the best direction possible."

Though fans have seen Weasel in live-action before thanks to The Suicide Squad, little is known about the character. According to Sean, viewers will find out a little more about the character during Creature Commandos.

"I don't know how much I'm allowed to say about Creature Commandos, so I'm not going to say much. But I will say that, yeah, we're going to get to learn a little more," the actor says.

Gunn then goes on to add he's remained respectful about his brother James' new role atop DC Studios, so as not to try stepping on his toes during any decision making.

"I've done a pretty good job by trusting James to know when's a good time for us to work together on stuff and when not to," he continues. "And he always comes to me at the right time, when he knows that I'm the person for the job. So hopefully he'll continue to do that. I'm sure he will."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!