Creature Commandos' Sean Gunn Reveals Why He Loves GI Robot Role

Creature Commandos is officially the first DC Studios project in production, with Sean Gunn confirming with us he's already started recording his lines for the animated project. Not only is Gunn returning to reprise the Weasel role he originated in The Suicide Squad, but he's also voicing a second character. As revealed in DC Studios' massive press event earlier this year, the Guardians of the Galaxy star will also voice GI Robot, a character he's come to love since work first started on Commandos.

"Yeah I love that project. The scripts are so good. We've already been doing a little recording, which is fun… I can tease that we're going to learn a little more about Weasel, which is going to be interesting. And I just love GI Robot so much," Gunn said in an interview with ComicBookMovie.

Why does he love the robotic character, you ask? GI Robot hates fascists with a burning passion.

"He's driven by one thing and one thing only, which is his hatred of Nazis, and his desire to kill as many Nazis as possible," the actor added. "So for me, as somebody who hates fascism in all its forms, I can relate to somebody who's wanting to get out there and put smack down on some Nazis."

What is Creature Commandos about?

When we spoke to Gunn earlier this month, the actor wouldn't reveal much other than the fact that viewers will be able to get more of a backstory to Weasel.

"I can't say much other than we do get to learn a little more about The Weasel, which is pretty interesting," Gunn said at the time. "You mentioned GI Robot, who is a character that's very near and dear to my heart. I grew to love him in the course of working on the character."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

