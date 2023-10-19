Creepshow Holiday Episodes Getting an Official VHS Release

Greg Nicotero's riff on Stephen King's horror classic is finally going to stand next to the original on your VHS shelf. You DO have a VHS shelf, don't you?

Broke Horror Fan and Witter Entertainment today announced a planned VHS release for a pair of Creepshow holiday specials. The tapes, which are expected to ship in early November, are up for preorder beginning on October 26th. Witter is one of the bigger remaining VHS manufacturers, having come up with deals to do limited-run VHS releases for movies like Mandy, Black Friday, and Kevin Smith's Yoga Hosers. Preorders start next Thursday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on the Witter Entertainment website.

In keeping with the history of the franchise, one of the two specials on TV was co-written by Stephen King (along with his son Joe Hill). Both were directed by showrunner Greg Nicotero, best known for his years directing and overseeing visual effects for AMC's The Walking Dead.

Here's what's on the tape:

A Creepshow Animated Special featuring segments based on short stories by Stephen King and Joe Hill. It is directed by Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and stars Kiefer Sutherland (The Lost Boys) and Joey King (The Conjuring).

A Creepshow Holiday Special written and directed by Greg Nicotero. Adam Pally (Happy Endings) and Anna Camp (True Blood) star, with a special appearance by Lil Yachty.

The two episodes arrive on VHS together with two variants: a standard edition slipcase (pictured above) and a book box edition with a flip-open cover and a yellow tape (limited to 100). Both versions feature artwork by Graham Humphreys and Devon Whitehead.

Here's Shudder's synopsis for Creepshow:

CREEPSHOW, the anthology series based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors from murder to the supernatural and unexplainable.

Witter and Broke Horror Fan are releasing the tape in partnership with RLJE Films, Shudder, Cartel, and the team behind the Creepshow TV series. To sync up with traditional VHS standards, the episodes have been cropped to 4:3 full frame aspect ratio.

Creepshow season four premiered on Shudder, AMC, and AMC+ last week. You can stream new episodes now.

