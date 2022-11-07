Creepshow Season 3 Gets Blu-ray Release Date

Creepshow Season 3 debuted on Shudder last year and whether you're a purveyor of physical media or want to dive even deeper into how the third season came to life, you'll be able to add the Season 3 Blu-ray and DVD to your collection next month. In addition to the home video release compiling all 12 tales of terror from the third season, it will also feature more than an hour of behind-the-scenes features, offering fans an inside look at how the beloved project came to life. Creepshow Season 3 lands on Blu-ray and DVD on December 6th.

Based on the 1982 horror-comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page.

The six-episode season is directed by Rusty Cundieff (Chappelle's Show), Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead), Joe Lynch (Mayhem), Jeffrey F. January (The Walking Dead), John Harrison (Tales from the Darkside: The Movie), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween). The series stars Ali Larter (Heroes), Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Ethan Embry (Sweet Home Alabama).

(Photo: Shudder)

Blu-ray and DVD Bonus Features include:

Amazon's Comic-Con@Home Panel Interview with Greg Nicotero, Mattie Do, Rusty Cundieff, Michael Rooker, and James Remar, moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Clark Collis

Behind-the-Scenes Raw Footage

Comic Art Booklet

Behind-the-Scenes Photo Gallery

As far as what makes Season 3 of the series so exciting, Nicotero previously recalled to ComicBook.com that it was the variety of stories explored.

"For Season 3, the most fun thing about Creepshow is every episode is very different," Nicotero pointed out to ComicBook.com. "I wrote a bunch of them, and I directed a lot of them. and I had Rusty [Cundieff] direct. John Harrison directed. Joe Lynch directed. I had all the same people that did Season 2 that came back."

He continued, "There's one episode called 'Queen Bee' that's in the pilot, that's in the first episode. It was written by Erik Sandoval and Michael Rousselet. And it's sort of a Beyonce-type story. 'What if all the people that admired this singer, they were being controlled by her because she was an alien?' It's that fun scenario ... In the skeletons episode that we were talking about James Remar stars in that, and it's a movie-lovers bonanza."

Grab Creepshow Season 3 on Blu-ray and DVD on December 6th.

Will you be adding the season to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!