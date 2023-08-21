Creepshow Season 4 Gets Shudder Release Date

One of the most successful original series on the Shudder streaming platform is an adaptation of George A. Romero and Stephen King's Creepshow, as the TV adaptation of the concept allows a number of up-and-coming filmmakers to venture into the unsettling world, with Season 4 getting a trailer that confirms its release date. While Shudder subscribers are known to celebrate horror all year, the premiere earned a seasonally appropriate release date, as it will debut just in time for Halloween. Additionally, the new series will also be debuting on AMC and AMC+. Check out the trailer below before Creepshow Season 4 premieres on October 13th.

Previous seasons of Creepshow would debut on Shudder with new installments debuting on a weekly basis, but in an interesting change, six episodes of Season 4 will premiere on Shudder on October 13th, with one episode a week debuting on AMC+ and airing on AMC. While previous seasons of the series have aired on AMC, they were typically months after they premiered on Shudder. This new release strategy makes it unclear whether it is to fill the programming holes in AMC's October schedule or if Creepshow could be pivoting from a Shudder exclusive to a mainline AMC series.

Details on the filmmakers and stars of the new season of Creepshow have yet to be revealed, though a few familiar faces pop up in this trailer.

Based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 horror-comedy classic, Creepshow is still the most fun you'll ever have being scared. A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable. You never know what will be on the next page...

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer for Striker Entertainment; Steven St. Arnaud is also a producer.

Creepshow Season 4 will be premiering on Shudder, AMC+, and AMC on Friday, October 13th.

