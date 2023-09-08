Creepshow Holiday Special Comic Book Coming This December

The unsettling takes on the holidays are coming later this year.

The 1982 George A. Romero and Stephen King film Creepshow was inspired by horror comics of the '50s and '60s, with the movie going on to inspire the Shudder TV series of the same name, which then created a full-circle moment when the TV show inspired a comic book series. Set to hit shelves this December is a Creepshow Holiday Special, which is set to deliver readers unsettling reimaginings of holiday festivities. Like the movie and TV series, the Holiday Special will bring together multiple creators to offer up a diverse collection of holiday horror. The Creepshow Holiday Special is set to hit shelves on December 6th.

Skybound shared in a press release, "We proudly present a holiday special of petrifying proportions -- Creepshow is here to put fear in your cheer! First, you've heard of Santa, you've heard of Krampus, but have you ever heard of 'The Christmas Man'? Witness the birth of a new horrifying holiday classic from Daniel 'Don't Call Me Santa' Kraus (The Shape of Water, Shudder's Creepshow) and jolly Jonathan Wayshak (Skin Crawl, Ferryman)! Then, jingling James Asmus (Survival Street, Rick & Morty) and lively Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter) deliver a cautionary tale about stealing the wrong parcel in 'Package Thief.'

"In addition to the main cover by Guillem March, Creepshow Holiday Special #1 comes with an impressive lineup of variant covers, including a cover by Jonathan Wayshak and a 1:10 incentive cover by Jorge Corona.

"Elsewhere in Creepshow lineups, Volume 2's all-star creative roster includes Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys), Becky Cloonan (Wonder Woman), Phil Hester (Gotham City: Year One), Michael Wash (The Silver Coin), Dan Watters (Homesick Pilots, Arkham City), Abigail Larson (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming), Zoe Thorogood (It's Lonely at the Centre of the Earth), Joel Farrelly (Tell Me a Story), Goran Sudžuka (Ghosted, Year Zero), Nick Dragotta (East of West), Alisa Kwitney (Mystik U), Saladin Ahmed (Dragon, Miles Morales: Spider-Man), Joe Quinones (Batman '89), Tim Daniel & DB Andry (End After End), Matthew Roberts (Manifest Destiny), and many others to be announced."

Luckily, fans won't have to wait until December to get new Creepshow content, as a new season of the series is premiering on Shudder on October 13th.

