Hulu’s Crossing Swords Goes to School in Exclusive Season 2 Clip

The stop-motion knights of Crossing Swords are finally making their return to TV. Following the first season debut last year, Hulu announced that raunchy animated comedy . The sophomore outing for Crossing Swords is coming to Hulu on December 10th, bringing more adventure for Patrick, Broth, and the rest of the characters. With a few days left until the Season 2 premiere, we wanted to give you a little taste of what’s to come in the new episodes.

Today, ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal a brand new clip from Crossing Swords Season 2, thanks to the folks over at Hulu. The clip shows Patrick and Broth sneaking into a school by disguising themselves to look like its female students. While there, they get the low-down on all of the different social circles. You can check out the full clip in the video above!

X-Men franchise alum Nicholas Hoult stars in Crossing Swords alongside Luke Evans, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach. Robot Chicken‘s Seth Green also lends his voice to Crossing Swords, in addition to his role as one of the show’s executive producers.

You can check out the Crossing Swords synopsis below.

“Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?”

From Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, Crossing Swords delivers the same animation style and sense of humor as their previous venture, but utilizes them to tell a long-form story instead of a horde of short skits. Harvantine and Root created Crossing Swords after spending significant time working together on Robot Chicken. Seth Green serves as executive producer along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios produces the series, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Crossing Swords Season 2 debuts on Hulu on December 10th.