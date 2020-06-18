Hulu Renews Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords for New Seasons

Hulu has released two brand new adult animated series over the past couple of months, and the streamer is making it clear just how much confidence it has in both properties. On Thursday, Hulu announced that it had renewed Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords for new seasons. Solar Opposites, which debuted back in May, was initially ordered for two seasons out of the gate, which means that this renewal will add a third season to its tally. Meanwhile, Crossing Swords just premiered this past weekend but was clearly successful enough to earn a second installment.

Crossing Swords comes from producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, who are best known for their work bringing Adult Swim's Robot Chicken to life. The series is a stop-motion animated project that stars Nicholas Hoult as a young squire named Patrick, who wants desperately to become a knight. The second season of Crossing Swords will consist of 10 episodes when it arrives, just like Season 1.

Solar Opposites was a big hit on Hulu when it arrived on May 8th, delivering the biggest numbers for any comedy premiere in the service's history. Even though there was already a Season 2 order in place, it makes sense that the folks at Hulu went ahead and put in for more. The audience is clearly there for Solar Opposites, which comes from Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan.

When the first season of Solar Opposites was released earlier this year, ComicBook.com spoke with its creators about what's in store for Season 2, which should arrive on Hulu next year.

"Well, I can tell you that we're keeping things pretty tight lipped because we just want to see how things go," Roiland said. I can tell you The Wall is not going anywhere, but things are certainly going to be different there. That's a place that we find a lot of inspiration and we're going to continue that. But that's probably the only thing I want to say. The second season is pretty far along, which is exciting. It's pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to be able to get to do this. And we're hoping to we get to do a bunch more after Season 2."

"We have lots of plans and everything on Solar we have figured out, it's really kind of, when do we do it," said McMahan. "It's almost like unwrapping a present really slowly because once it's unwrapped, it's unwrapped and it's really the action of getting to slowly go at it until you actually hit it. So we've kind of adjusted a couple of times and been like, 'Oh, should we do this thing we want to do with The Pupa yet?' Because we've written and the artists are working on Season 2 already. I'm already seeing a lot of stuff for Season 2 and we do some Pupa stuff but we also wanted to build out."

Are you looking forward to seeing more of Solar Opposites and Crossing Swords in the future? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.