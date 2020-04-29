Crossing Swords: Hulu Releases First Trailer for New Series From Robot Chicken Producers

Hulu is going all-in on animated comedies this year, with new projects on the way from the creative teams on a couple of Adult Swim's most popular projects. Solar Opposites, from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, arrives on the service in early May, followed by a new series called Crossing Swords in mid-June. Crossing Swords is a stop-motion animated project from Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, and it promises to be every bit as wild as their previous collaboration. The first trailer for Crossing Swords was released on Wednesday and you can watch it in the video above!

Crossing Swords is a fantasy series about a good-hearted peasant named Patrick, who is voiced by X-Men franchise alum Nicholas Hoult. Patrick lands himself a coveted job as a squire for the royal castle, which seemed wonderful on the service, but turns out to be a nightmare once he learns about what goes on behind the scenes. All of the rulers are corrupt and absurdly sexual, and Patrick has to find a way to navigate their difficult lifestyles.

Hoult stars in the series alongside Luke Evans, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Tara Strong, and Alanna Ubach. Robot Chicken's Seth Green also lends his voice to Crossing Swords, in addition to his role as one of the show's executive producers.

Harvantine and Root created Crossing Swords after spending significant time working together on Robot Chicken. Green serves as executive producer along with Matt Senreich and Eric Towner. Stoopid Buddy Stoodios produces the series, which is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.

Like Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty, and Solar Opposites, Crossing Swords is a very adult-oriented series, so don't think it's going to be kid-friendly just because it's animated. This short trailer along promises a very R-rated affair.

Crossing Swords will premiere on Hulu on June 12th.

