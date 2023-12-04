Cruel Intentions Cast Announced as Reboot is Ordered to Series

Prime Video today announced that they have ordered a Cruel Intentions TV adaptation straight to series. The show, inspired by the iconic '90s thriller of the same name, centers on a pair of step-siblings who draw others into a deadly game that toys with emotions and turns sex into currency. The highly anticipated series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. The adaptation -- the latest in a long line of adaptations of the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses -- takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

The cast will include Sarah Catherine Hook (First Kill), Zac Burgess (Totally Completely Fine), Savannah Lee Smith (Gossip Girl), Sara Silva (American Horror Stories), Khobe Clarke (Firefly Lane, Yellowjackets), John Harlan Kim (The Last Thing He Told Me, 9-1-1), Brooke Lena Johnson (You), and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till). Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney are recurring. Cruel Intentions will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

"From the '90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time," said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. "We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions' intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn't be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios."

"We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of Cruel Intentions, a film that remains beloved by so many — including us!" executive producers Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher said in a statement. "We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent, and boundary-pushing as the original, and are grateful to our partners at Original Film, Sony, and Amazon MGM Studios for trusting us to keep it Cruel."

"Cruel Intentions defined an era and is still a centerpiece in popular culture. We are excited to have Phoebe and Sara bring this new adaptation to life, as this has been a passion project of ours since I got to Sony," added Lauren Stein, Head of Creative, Sony Pictures Television. "We are grateful for our partners at Prime Video, Amazon MGM Studios and Original Film, who brought the movie to life over 20 years ago."

Goodman (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Preacher) and Fisher (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Orange Crush) helm as the series writers and executive producers. Other executive producers will include Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty (Original Film) and Roger Kumble. The original movie was produced by Moritz and was written and directed by Kumble.