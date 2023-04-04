Cruel Intentions Reboot Ordered to Series at Amazon

The television adaptation of Cruel Intentions has been ordered to series at Amazon Freevee. The series, which has been in development since 2021 will be set in Washington D.C. and comes from writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios and Original Film according to Deadline. The series is an updated take on the cult 1999 film Cruel Intentions which is itself based on the novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses by Choderlos de Laclos.

According to the description of the new series, two ruthless step siblings will do anything to stay on top — which in this case means the Greek life hierarchy of an elite, Washington D.C. college. When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, the pair will do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and their reputations — even seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Fisher is set to write the pilot with Goodman supervising. The pair will write the full series together.

No cast for the series has been announced. It's also reported that while the series was originally planned for Amazon Freevee, it could end up going to Prime Video instead. The 1999 film, which was written and directed by Roger Kumble, starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair and was set in New York City with the characters being rich high school students. That film was followed by a prequel in 2000, a sequel in 2004, and a jukebox musical in 2015. Back in 2021, Phillippe told ComicBook.com that he wishes he had the opportunity to reprise his Cruel Intentions role.

"Well, I really had so much fun playing Sebastian in Cruel Intentions, but unfortunately he's dead, so I don't think that's an option," Phillippe confirmed about the character he'd most want to reprise. "I would like to do something like that again. I enjoyed playing a character like that, that had so much license in terms of behavior. A lot of times when you're the leading man, the protagonist, you've got to be this relatable, straight-down-the-middle type, in a lot of ways. So, it's fun to play the characters that have a bit more flare to them."

