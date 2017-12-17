Casting Is Underway for ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ TV Series

Casting is now underway for The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Last week The CW announced that the horror series based on Archie Comics character Sabrina the Teenage Witch was in development for the network with executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schecter, the team that is also behind Riverdale, is working on the project. Today, David Rapaport, casting director for several The CW shows including Riverdale posted an image of the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic book to Twitter, writing “Now casting…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is a reimagining of the origins and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, one that deals more in horror and witchcraft as a dark coming-of-age story as Sabrina struggles to reconcile her half-witch, half-mortal nature while battling evil forces threatening those she cares about and the world at large.

With Riverdale fully descending into dark thriller territory for its upcoming second season, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sounds like it would be a good fit tonally to the other Archie-inspired series, but there is no indication whether Sabrina is a stand-alone project or a spinoff so it is possible that the show may follow the comic of the same name and coexist with the Archie universe, but not be directly tied to it.

News that casting is underway will no doubt excite fans of actress Dove Cameron. The Descendants 2 star has long been a popular fan cast for the role of Sabrina and Cameron herself has not been shy about expressing her interest. Earlier this month Cameron shared an Instagram post of a Sabrina comic featuring the teenage witch relaxing on a couch, captioning the photo simply with a telephone emoji. Cameron’s fans believed the post implied that the actress had been offered the role though Cameron’s involvement – or lack thereof – has not been confirmed.

One things fans do know for certain at this point is that the previous television incarnation of Sabrina is not presently involved with this new, darker take. Melissa Joan Hart, who portrayed Sabrina for seven seasons in the late ’90s and early 200s on the family-friendly sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, shared her own Sabrina Instagram post noting “FYI: no I’m not involved in this new production.”

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is being eyed for the 2018–19 television season as a companion to Riverdale.