Daredevil Born Again: Arrow Writers Join Show

Daredevil: Born Again has added Arrow writers Jill Blankenship and Grainne Godfree to the team for the Disney+ series. With filming coming up soon, the project is becoming more real by the second. The Cosmic Circus reported the Arrowverse infusion to the MCU. Previously, Blankship was showrunner on The CW's Naomi. (Interestingly, she also penned the episode of Arrow that was supposed to lead to Green Arrows and the Canaries!) Godfree also had her hands all over the The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. While some MCU fans will not be familiar with these titles, they have fierce followings of their own. It will be interesting to see how the Daredevil show comes together.

How Is Daredevil: Born Again Coming?

Scripts are still being finalized, but Charlie Cox told NME that Born Again should balance the courtroom action with the super heroics. Fans of the Defenderverse have been waiting on this one for some time now.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox explained. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When people ask about what will be different with Born Again, the topic of tone comes to the forefront. Cox says that the Disney+ show has to be different than what came before, or why even bother. A lot of fans would be happy to just see the Netflix show again, but the people producing it are expecting a couple of tweaks.

"This has to be a reincarnation, it has to be different, otherwise why are we doing it?" he mused. "My opinion is this character works best when he's geared towards a slightly more mature audience. My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won't be as gory."

