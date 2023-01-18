Daredevil: Born Again Adds The Book of Mormon Star

Now just weeks away from filming, the cast of Daredevil: Born Again has grown once again. Tuesday, it was revealed The Book of Mormon's Nikki M. James has joined the ensemble. As of press time, it's unclear what character she's playing though it's said she's playing a heftier supporting role. James won a Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony in 2011 for her role as Nabulungi in The Book of Mormon. Most recently, she appeared in a handful of episodes of AppleTV+'s Severance.

James will join Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio, who are returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, respectively. Newcomers (in addition to James) include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Sandrine Holt.

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Though Cox says he hasn't read the scripts for the series, the actor said in a separate interview that he expects Born Again to dive into Murdock's courtroom drama much more than the show the exists within the Defenders Saga.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME last

December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series?