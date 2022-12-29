Daredevil: Born Again Star Shoots Down Theories of Adapting Titular Comics Storyline

With some comic book projects, borrowing the name from a popular storyline can imply that such a storyline is being adapted into another medium, but in the case of Daredevil: Born Again, star Charlie Cox doesn't want fans to think the upcoming Disney+ series will be adapting the Frank Miller storyline directly. Instead, Cox claims that the title was chosen for its notoriety among comics fans, and with this new series set to serve somewhat as both a revival and a reboot of Cox's tenure as the character, it does serve as a new beginning for The Man Without Fear.

"I don't think anyone should read into the name as to the kind of stories that we're going to tell," Cox outright confirmed with inews.

The Captain America films mark the more significant ways in which Marvel Studios borrowed elements from comic book storylines, as both Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War took the core concepts of their respective storylines and reimagined them to fit within the format of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In Miller's Born Again, Kingpin learns of Daredevil's true identity as Matt Murdock and, rather than outright expose him, invests his efforts into completely destroying his personal life and mental state. With Vincent D'Onofrio slated to also reprise his role as Kingpin, fans have understandably assumed elements of that comic series would be lifted to fit within the intricacies of the MCU.

Back in 2003, Marvel fans earned a Daredevil film starring Ben Affleck, which failed to impress audiences. It wouldn't be until 2015 that a new take on Daredevil emerged, with Cox's Netflix series ushering in a more mature take on the character than even what was seen in MCU films. When the series was cancelled, fans were devastated by the idea that Cox's tenure as Murdock had come to an end. Luckily, Spider-Man: Far From Home brought back Cox to establish that his Murdock still existed in the MCU, while he earned a more prominent role earlier this year with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

While production hasn't fully ramped up on Daredevil: Born Again, Cox addressed the version of the character we'll see in the series.

"I don't think it's a different character. I just think it's maybe a different period of his life. I don't think my interpretation will change -- they hired the same actor. We're saying this is a whole new... era, or variant?" Cox expressed. "I haven't read the scripts, so I don't know. But like, it's part of the multiverse?"

