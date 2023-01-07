Marvel Star's Instagram Posts Have Daredevil Fans Convinced They'll Appear in Born Again

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into some interesting territory in the next few years, with a wide array of movies and Disney+ television shows on the horizon. One of the most anticipated among them is easily Daredevil: Born Again, a new series surrounding Marvel's man without fear. There has been no shortage of speculation about what elements — from the larger MCU or from the "Defendersverse" of previous Netflix shows — could be a part of that revival.

A new social media post from Krysten Ritter, who portrayed Jessica Jones in the Netflix franchise, recently took to Instagram to share workout photos, in which she is wearing a Daredevil-themed tank top. This has, understandably, led fans to speculate that Ritter could be hinting at her potential return in Born Again.

Will Krysten Ritter return as Jessica Jones?

As Ritter told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview, she would be "always down" to return to playing Jessica.

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter told us at the time. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

"I'm always down to do it again," she continued. "It was an absolute dream. And I love her. I love that character. I love the way that she connected with so many people in a deep way and resonated with women and girls in an exciting way. I am just so proud that I got to play such an iconic character."

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Daredevil: Born Again will follow the latest battle between Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). New cast members for the series will include Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Margarita Levieva.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ in the spring of 2024. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do that right here.

