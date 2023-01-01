Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Says He's Playing the Same Daredevil

Now that Marvel Studios is overseeing the production of virtually all Marvel-related television programming, there's been an everlasting debate as to whether or not the shows made in a pre-Marvel Studios era reside in the same continuity as the film franchise. One of the characters at the forefront of the debate is Marvel's Man Without Fear, with the two sides arguing whether or not the character appearing in the Daredevil series that first originated on Netflix is the same version of Matt Murdock Charlie Cox has reprised in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Whether the two versions of the character are one in the same has yet to be confirmed, but that's not bothering Cox. According to the star, he's approaching his Daredevil: Born Again portrayal of the vigilante the same way he approached it the first time around.

"I don't think it's a different character," the actor said in a recent interview with the UK's iNews. "I just think it's maybe a different period of his life. I don't think my interpretation will change -- they hired the same actor. We're saying this is a whole new… era, or variant? I haven't read the scripts, so I don't know. But like, it's part of the multiverse?"

What is Daredevil: Born Again about?

Though Cox says he hasn't read the scripts for the series, the actor said in a separate interview that he expects Born Again to dive into Murdock's courtroom drama much more than the show the exists within the Defenders Saga.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Cox told NME earlier this month. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!