Charlie Cox Teases Netflix Cast Members Returning for Daredevil: Born Again

When Daredevil is born again on Disney+, he might not be the only one getting a second chance at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At July's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige announced Daredevil: Born Again, a new Disney+ series reuniting Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Following their respective appearances in episodes of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Hawkeye, it will be the first time since the 2018 cancellation of Marvel's Daredevil — the Marvel Television series that kick-started the "Defenders-verse" on Netflix — that they've crossed paths.

As a blind Hell's Kitchen attorney by day, horn-headed vigilante by night, Daredevil featured a cast that included Murdock friends and confidants Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll). In this corner of the MCU, Daredevil crossed over with other such street-level heroes — and anti-heroes — as Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) and the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), as well as the assassin Elektra (Elodie Yung).

Asked which Daredevil or Defenders co-stars he hopes to see return in Born Again, Cox told Variety, "It was an absolute delight to work with everyone on all of those shows at Netflix. They were the beating heart of all of those shows. I would be honored and thrilled to work with any of them again."

"I would hate to single anyone out and I would hate to speculate because I just don't know what the plan is going forward. That's way above my pay grade," Cox continued. "There are so many great stories to tell. There are stories to tell again. That wouldn't be inconsistent with what they do in the comic book universe."

Marvel Studios has ordered 18 episodes of Born Again, which Cox once described as "a Season 1, not a Season 4, so it is a whole new thing."

Like a comic book run that revamps a character under a new writer and artist, Cox said, "Often a new writer and artist will take over a book and they will start from beginning. So maybe we'll be doing that, but I genuinely don't know. I'm just thrilled that I've been invited to the party."

All episodes of Marvel's Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in 2024 from head writers and executive producers Matt Corman and Chris Ord.