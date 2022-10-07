Warning: this story contains spoilers for Thursday's "Ribbit and Rip It" episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. It's Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) v. Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) on the penultimate episode of Marvel's She-Hulk. After the reveal that would-be boyfriend Josh (Trevor Salter) stole Jen's gamma-irradiated blood for She-Hulk hater and Intelligencia leader HulkKing, the superhero lawyer takes on a new case: Eugene Patilio (Brandon Stanley), a.k.a. Leap Frog. But when there proves to be a conflict of interest involving her super-suit tailor Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews), there's an even greater conflict of interest involving the horn-headed hero of Hell's Kitchen: the vigilante Daredevil.

On behalf of L.A. law firm GLK&H, Jen represents Eugene/Leap Frog when he files suit against Jacobson for manufacturer's defect, negligence, strict liability, and breach of warranty after his custom-made frog suit malfunctions. Jacobson hires New York lawyer Matt Murdock, who asks the court to reject the motion to compel the production of the defendant's client list as it's not relevant to the litigation. (And Matt, as one of Jacobson's superhero clients, especially wants to defend against this invasion of privacy.)

"The very nature of Mr. Jacobson's line of work, making suits exclusively for superheroes, necessitates anonymity. May I remind you that the Sokovia Accords have been repealed," the blind attorney argues in court. "We're not talking about celebrities, but superheroes who have enemies who will try to harm them, and people close to them. The ones who didn't ask to be a part of this life."

He concludes: "If this information is not protected, not only would it ruin my client's career, it could put a lot of people in a lot of danger — and all over one man's misuse of a suit." Case closed.

Over drinks at the Legal Ease bar, Jen asks Matt why a New York lawyer flew out to Los Angeles for a product liability case. "Luke Jacobson made a couple of new suits for me, so I owed him one," Matt explains, secretly referring to his new red-and-yellow Daredevil suit.

Jen is called away to a supposedly urgent meeting with Todd Phelps (Jon Bass) — "that gross tech bro with the She-Hulk fetish" — who is facing conflict with the African nation of Wakanda after acquiring at auction an authentic Wakandan war spear. Jen is called away again when Leapfrog claims he's being attacked en route to his famous secret lair: The Lily Pad.

She-Hulk smashes Daredevil, the "ketchup and mustard"-color-schemed costumed vigilante attacking Leapfrog. She unmasks him as Matt, who explains there's been a misunderstanding: Leapfrog is the bad guy, and Luke Jacobson is going to croak if they don't save Matt's client from Jen's client. After a She-Hulk/Daredevil team-up complete with a hallway fight sequence, Leapfrog is arrested and Jen smashes Matt (this time, it's the other kind of smashing).

After Matt returns home to Hell's Kitchen (he'll return in Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+), She-Hulk attends the Southern California Law Awards gala. But moments after accepting her award for Female Lawyer of the Year, the Intelligencia hijacks the event, broadcasting her most intimate details — and an intimate video with Josh — to the attendees, including her family and friends.

"This is the truth presented by Intelligencia," a distorted voice says. "She-Hulk does not deserve your attention. She does not deserve your praise. She does not deserve the power she stole from the Hulk."

In a rage, the savage She-Hulk smashes the gala and gets her hands on a masked member of the Intelligencia — only to be confronted by heavily-armed Department of Damage Control agents.

Ahead of the Episode 9 season finale (airing October 13th on Disney+), Marvel Studios has released new images from She-Hulk Episode 8, "Ribbit and Rip It." See them in the gallery below.