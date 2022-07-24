Marvel Confirms Daredevil Disney+ Series With New Title

The Man Without Fear is back again. Saturday night, Marvel Studios officially confirmed the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil in an all-new Disney+ series titled Daredevil: Born Again. Born Again, of course, is the beloved Daredevil comics run by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli where Daredevil and Kingpin come to blows in one of the character's darkest fights ever.

When we spoke with Cox earlier this year, the actor told us he name-dropped the run while texting with people earlier this year once Disney+ secured the streaming rights to Daredevil and other Marvel shows previously streaming on Disney+.

"This was actually when this news that you talked about came out, I was texting with some of the guys from the show and the text I wrote was, 'Born Again,'" Cox said about his celebratory texts. At the time the text was brought up, Cox was discussing if Daredevil would work as a "lighter" PG-13 production.

"I wouldn't put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I'm such a fan of everything they've done so far, I wouldn't underestimate them at all," the actor suggests. "So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we've done. And maybe there's a little less blood, maybe there's a little whatever, but I back them to do it."

Daredevil: Born Again has yet to get a release date. The first three seasons of Charlie Cox as Daredevil can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!