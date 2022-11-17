Daredevil Star Reveals If They're Returning for Disney+ Reboot

Development on Daredevil: Born Again is well underway with the show set to begin filming its monstrous 18-episode first season in a matter of months. Little is known of the series other than the fact Charlie Cox will be back as the eponymous Man Without Fear, starring opposite Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk. It has yet to be seen if any more of the actors first appearing in Daredevil will reprise their role in Marvel Studios' Born Again. In fact, one major player in the series says they have yet to be contacted.

In a new episode of Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Deborah Ann Woll says Marvel Studios hasn't asked her to return as Karen Page, at least not as of the podcast's airing earlier this month. "I can say this: they have not called me yet. So as of now, I am not a part of it. I would be thrilled to get to be a part of it. They know where I am," Woll told the Smallville alumnus. "Like I said, I love the character Karen Page. I love telling that story. I feel like I have more to say. But it is up to them what kind of story that they want to tell."

It's in that same interview the actor revealed she had "unfinished" business with page, given she and the rest of the cast thought the initial Daredevil show was going to get a fourth season.

"I would say no, partially because the Marvel series feel unfinished to me because we got canceled when we thought we were going to have more," she continued. "There's a part of me that was like, 'I had more to say about Karen,' and I felt I was in the middle of that story."

The series is currently being written by a writer's room led by Covert Affairs scribes Matt Corman and Chris Ord.

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

