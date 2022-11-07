Daredevil: Born Again Reveals Filming Start Date and Location

Daredevil: Born Again is one of the next projects on the production schedule for Marvel Studios, expected to begin rolling cameras sometime early next year and continue to film throughout much of the year. While Charlie Cox, the Man Withouf Fear himself, confirmed the series would at least partially film in New York City, a new report says principal photography will take place exclusively in the Big Apple.

The Illuminerdi reports Born Again will film its 18 episodes over the span of 11 months next year, beginning photography in February before wrapping in December. As with regular productions schedules, it's quite normal for things to change and that filming time frame is far from set in stone. Still, the shoot will likely end up being one of Marvel's lengthier shoots given the show's 18-episode first season order.

Who is all going to be in Daredevil: Born Again?

As of now, only Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to return to the property, appearing on stage alongside Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige at D23 Expo earlier this summer.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series?