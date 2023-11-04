Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Developer Can't Stop Teasing Daredevil Content

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's director Bryan Intihar seemingly can't stop teasing Daredevil content. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is the third game in the Insomniac Games Marvel universe and although it centers around Peter Parker and Miles Morales, there are tons of references to other Marvel heroes. Black Panther, Doctor Strange, the Avengers, and many others are all referenced throughout the series and Marvel's Wolverine is confirmed to be set in the same universe. However, there is one New York hero that doesn't really have an excuse to not lend Spidey a helping hand from time to time. Daredevil is confirmed to exist in the Insomniac Spider-Man games, but we have yet to see him.

However, that may be changing. In the first game, Matt Murdock's office was something players could find and then Peter would comment on it if he took a picture of it. In Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shows that Murdock was seemingly evicted from his office as the sign for the office has been removed there is a notice on the front door. When asked about this in interviews, director Bryan Inithar wouldn't elaborate much further on it beyond saying it was a good catch and people should stay tuned. To make matters even more interesting, players discovered a strange room in the city that seemed to suggest The Hand was operating somewhere in New York. The secret ninja society is a frequent adversary to Daredevil, so this got fans buzzing. After that, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was then updated to restore Matt Murdock's office. Intihar joked on Twitter that they must have paid their rent. Finally, the director was on an Insomniac Games community livestream and as they were signing off, Intihar quickly asked "Where is Daredevil?"

Guess they paid their rent… https://t.co/SzXFEXWaqZ — Bryan Intihar (@bryanintihar) November 2, 2023

This could all be an elaborate ruse leading to nothing or it could be something. Insomniac Games has not confirmed nor denied DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The lack of a denial has fans thinking it may be coming, but no one really knows for certain. Either way, Insomniac Games sure knows how to get its fans riled up and foaming at the mouth.