Daredevil: Born Again Fans Celebrate Series as Filming Starts

After months of anticipation, principal photography on Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to begin over the course of the next few days. Given the production schedule says the series will begin filming on Monday, March 6th, fans of the series have started to celebrate the momentous occasion, enough so the series began to trend on Twitter Sunday evening. Given the show has a monstrous 18-episode order, production is expected to last much of the year, at least through November if not later.

"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Born Again star Charlie said in an interview with NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."

