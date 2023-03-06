Daredevil: Born Again Fans Celebrate Series as Filming Starts
After months of anticipation, principal photography on Daredevil: Born Again is finally set to begin over the course of the next few days. Given the production schedule says the series will begin filming on Monday, March 6th, fans of the series have started to celebrate the momentous occasion, enough so the series began to trend on Twitter Sunday evening. Given the show has a monstrous 18-episode order, production is expected to last much of the year, at least through November if not later.
"I'm fascinated to discover why they've chosen to do 18," Born Again star Charlie said in an interview with NME last December. "I'm imagining there's going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show. Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like. If that's done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world... I think there's something quite interesting about that, to spend a lot of time in a superhero's day-to-day life and you really earn the moments when he suits up."
Not obsessed
daredevil starts filming tomorrow . i’m so normal . pic.twitter.com/D8cckT6vhr— ophelia 20+ 70 (@spaceindusts) March 5, 2023
Huge
No... but tomorrow is a huge day, @Daredevil starts filming 🥹❤️— is Daredevil: Born Again out yet ? (@isdaredevilout) March 5, 2023
Brace Yourselves
With Daredevil apparently scheduled for filming tomorrow, we'll probably start getting lots of spoiler pics. If there's anything popping up, I'll let you know about them but won't post them here... for those who want to see, and for those who want to stay away from spoilers— Daredevil ManWithoutFear.com (@manwithoutfear) March 5, 2023
All Caps
DAREDEVIL FILMING BEGINS THIS WEEK!!!!— c! (@darlingmaximoff) March 5, 2023
Excite
daredevil born again filming should start soon (real this time) pic.twitter.com/XnaDczynwd— colt ⚖️ | TLOU ERA (@flqrencesbishop) March 2, 2023
Pinching Myself
Aaaahh!! This is really happening?! #Daredevil is back and filming is to start in the next couple of days?? I am pinching myself. Almost hard to believe #DaredevilBornAgain #WeSavedDaredevil #FandomWithoutFear 🥊😈❤️ https://t.co/EIFHKENYzC pic.twitter.com/wknfbPXT70— a-silver-sun 🌌 (@a_silver_sun) February 27, 2023
Let's See
daredevil born again starts filming tomorrow…let’s see how this goes y’all pic.twitter.com/SnaC2d1CwE— . (@elektravrse) March 5, 2023
Daredevil: Born Again has yet to set a release date, though Marvel Studios says the series will debut on Disney+ sometime Spring 2024.
