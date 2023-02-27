Charlie Cox Spotted in NYC Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again Production

The devil of hell's kitchen is getting solo spotlight in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Charlie Cox made his first official MCU appearance in December 2021 in Spider-Man: No Way Home, showing face as Peter Parker's lawyer and flexing his quick reflexes in his lone scene. Cox got extended screen time the following summer in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where he suited up in the red and yellow for the first time. His guest role in two She-Hulk episodes promised to be just an appetizer, as Marvel's presentations at both San Diego Comic Con and Disney's D23 Expo revealed that he would factor into both Echo and Spider-Man: Freshman Year as well as his own self-titled series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again's reported imminent principal photography start, Cox has been spotted at a coffee shop in New York City. This comes alongside the arrival of production crew members, as various behind-the-scenes personnel have shared social media posts of themselves in NYC.

Video footage of Charlie Cox in NYC only days before 'DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN' reportedly starts filming.



As of this writing, Cox and Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio are the only confirmed actors that are making the leap from the Netflix series to this Disney+ adaptation. While there is room for more actors to reprise their roles, Cox has emphasized that Born Again is a "whole new thing."

"It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing," Cox said this past fall. "Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

Even though this adaptation is more or less starting fresh, Cox is ecstatic at what's to come in Matt Murdock's future.

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier in 2022. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, 'There's the gift that keeps on giving.'"

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to release on Disney+ in Spring 2024.