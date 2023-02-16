Marvel Announces New Daredevil & Echo Series

Given Echo (Alaqua Cox) and Daredevil (Charlie Cox) are about to become some of the biggest stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Comics is taken full advantage of the moment. Wednesday, the House of Ideas announced a new series featuring the street-level characters, currently being written by Taboo and B. Earl.

Being promoted as a four-issue mini-series, Daredevil & Echo will see the titular duo come face-to-face with the Demogoblin in hopes of saving the Big Apple from the demon's villainous ways. Though little else is known, Marvel says the fact Echo's lost the Phoenix Force is one of the plot threads at the fore front.

"First off, Benny and I are blessed and thankful to be continuing our journey as Marvel writers," Taboo shared in a press release. "It's an honor to be rocking this new Daredevil project along with the amazing mighty matriarch Echo. We are about to have a blast bringing the heat to Hell's Kitchen! Can't wait for the world check out this crazy ride! One love!"

Together, Taboo and B. Earl have written a handful of comics for Marvel, including Werewolf by Night, Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices. The mini-series features art from Phil Noto.

"My Marvel journey with Tab has been a privileged blessing, allowing us to explore so many characters, both new and old, as well as tell riskier stories which touch on untold narratives and perspectives," B. Earl added. "To now take that lens and bring it to the iconic character Daredevil is personally an incredible opportunity since I was raised both Catholic and Jewish. Combining Daredevil's Roman Catholic devotion with Echo's Native heritage while weaving back and forth between time periods to explore their ancestors has got me giddy at our opportunity to tell another mind-bendingly Marvelous tale!"

As it stands now, Daredevil & Echo is set for release on May 24th.

What other characters would you like to see the pair come across in their new mini-series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!