Daredevil Star Hopes to Return for Born Again (Exclusive)

Sister Maggie is an integral part of the Daredevil since she was first introduced by Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli in Daredevil: Born Again decades ago. The character was first adapted for live-action in the third season of Netflix's Daredevil, played by Willow star Joanne Whalley. If Whalley gets her way, she'll play the character once again once production of Marvel's new Born Again series begins next spring.

"I loved Daredevil! I had such a great time on that, oh my God," Whalley tells ComicBook.com's Jamie Jirak. "I haven't heard anything [about returning], but I would love to get the wimple on again, though. Talking about characters to play again, I loved her."

Sister Maggie, believe it or not, is actually Ol' Hornhead's mother. Though eventually becoming a nun, Maggie was previously married to Battlin' Jack Murdock, and the two had Matt—now played by Charlie Cox within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Who's in Daredevil: Born Again?

While rumors have started running rampant regarding the new Daredevil series, only Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio have been confirmed to appear in the series as Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

