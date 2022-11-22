Daredevil Star Teases Massive Scope of Born Again

When Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ in 2024, the series will break a Marvel record. As Kevin Feige himself confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the show's first season is set to run 18 episodes, a total that doubles the run of any series the outfit has made to date. Because of its lengthy runtime, Vincent D'Onofrio says viewers are going to be shocked with how in-depth Born Again gets with its characters.

"You guys have no idea what you're in store for with [Daredevil: Born Again]," D'Onofrio said during a recent convention appearance at Salt Lake City FanX. "I know a little bit more than you guys and all I can say is, during that next series, you're not going to be thinking about anything but the next episode. I promise."

When some other fans pressed the actor on what they might see in Born Again, he said he and Charlie Cox would be able to flesh their respective characters out like never before.

"I'm trying to stick to the rules, so I will only say that Charlie and I are going to be given the chance to dig deeper than ever before with our characters," he continued.

Who's in Daredevil: Born Again?

So far, only D'Onofrio and Cox have been confirmed to reprise their roles as Kingpin and Daredevil, respectively.

"Vincent, my dear, dear friend and arch nemesis.There's gonna be a day, at some point in the future, where I'm going to be in New York. I'm going to show up to work, put on my costume, and I'm going to walk on set with him," Cox told ScreenRant at D23. "That is going to be a momentous occasion. I'm emotional just thinking about it. We haven't had that since we shot the scene at the end of season three, where there's the big fight and emotional dialogue that we have. We haven't been on set together since then."

When is the Daredevil reboot coming out?

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

What other characters do you hope to see join Marvel's new Daredevil series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!