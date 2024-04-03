Daredevil: Born Again: Jon Bernthal Shares Reunion Photo With Marvel Co-Stars

Frank Castle is back in action. Over the last couple of weeks, it has seemed increasingly likely that Jon Bernthal was going to be reprising his role as the Punisher in Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again. He was spotted by fans at a restaurant near where Born Again is filming, and recently appeared in some set photos. Now, Bernthal appears to be confirming the not-so-secret news that he is the latest Marvel Netflix star to make the leap to the MCU.

On Wednesday afternoon, Bernthal shared a photo on Instagram that sees him sitting with not one, but two of his former Daredevil co-stars. He's smiling for the picture next to Charlie Cox and Deborah Ann Woll, both of whom are coming back into the fray with Born Again. Take a look!

Bernthal's Frank Castle is one of the most beloved figures to come out of the Marvel Netflix "Defendersverse," right up there with Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. Fans have been holding out hope for Bernthal's return and, while Marvel Studios has yet to say anything official, this photo from the actor pretty much seals the deal.

Jon Bernthal hasn't played Frank Castle for five years, last appearing in the second season of The Punisher back in 2019. But he has always remained optimistic that he and Frank could cross paths again. Earlier this year, the actor spoke to Collider about his relationship to his popular on-screen character.

"I think there's a reason why that character has resonated as deeply and strongly as he has," Bernthal said. "In the hearts and minds of comic book fans and first responders and people in the military and people all over the globe. I think there's a little bit of Frank Castle in everybody. He exists very strongly inside me and I care about that character deeply. I also know that it's absolutely essential that if we do it, we do it right and we have real sacred integrity to the source material and to what is at the core of Frank. I'm gonna do my absolute best to make sure that, if and when we do it, we do it right."

Are getting excited for Jon Bernthal's Punisher return? Be sure to let us know in the comments!